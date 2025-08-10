NewsBytes Recommends: 'Paradha' trailer--Anupama Parameswaran leads women to freedom Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

The "Paradha" trailer just dropped, spotlighting Anupama Parameswaran as Subbu—a young woman raised to believe her whole life should revolve around marriage and motherhood.

Things get interesting when she meets two city women (Darshana Rajendran and Sangeetha) who push her to question everything she's been told.

On top of that, there's a mysterious village curse adding some suspense.