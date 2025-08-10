NewsBytes Recommends: 'Paradha' trailer--Anupama Parameswaran leads women to freedom
The "Paradha" trailer just dropped, spotlighting Anupama Parameswaran as Subbu—a young woman raised to believe her whole life should revolve around marriage and motherhood.
Things get interesting when she meets two city women (Darshana Rajendran and Sangeetha) who push her to question everything she's been told.
On top of that, there's a mysterious village curse adding some suspense.
Trailer beautifully captures contrast between village, city life
Set against the backdrop of the Himalayas, the film contrasts tight village rules with open mountain landscapes as these women journey to a temple, symbolizing their search for freedom.
The visuals really bring out this clash between old and new.
Film to release on August 22
Directed by Praveen Kandregula (of "Cinema Bandi" fame), "Paradha" also features Gautham Menon and Rajendra Prasad.
With music by Gopi Sundar, it's set to hit theaters on August 22, 2025.