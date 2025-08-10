'Baahubali: The Epic' teaser to precede 'Coolie,' 'War 2'

"Baahubali: The Epic" merges both movies into a single, streamlined experience with some scenes trimmed and new footage added. Fans can relive the saga in one go when it releases worldwide on October 31, 2025.

Makers are ensuring the teaser gets maximum reach

By pairing the teaser with two of the year's biggest films, the makers are making sure it grabs as much attention as possible before the full movie lands later this year.