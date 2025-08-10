Next Article
'Baahubali: The Epic' teaser to precede 'Coolie,' 'War 2'
Get ready—on August 14, 2025, the new "Baahubali: The Epic" teaser will hit theaters alongside Rajinikanth's "Coolie" and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's "War 2."
This re-edited version, directed by SS Rajamouli, brings together both original Baahubali films in a fresh way.
Meanwhile, here's more about 'Baahubali: The Epic'
"Baahubali: The Epic" merges both movies into a single, streamlined experience with some scenes trimmed and new footage added.
Fans can relive the saga in one go when it releases worldwide on October 31, 2025.
Makers are ensuring the teaser gets maximum reach
By pairing the teaser with two of the year's biggest films, the makers are making sure it grabs as much attention as possible before the full movie lands later this year.