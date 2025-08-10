Next Article
Box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' nears ₹50 crore
Vijay Deverakonda's new film, Kingdom, is on a roll—pulling in ₹49.6 crore across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil versions in just 10 days.
The action-packed movie had a huge start with ₹18 crore on day one and has already outperformed his previous hit, Kushi.
Deverakonda's highest-grossing film ahead of 'Kushi'
After a strong first week (₹47.35 crore), Kingdom is about to cross the ₹50 crore milestone and is just ₹1.5 crore away from beating Arjun Reddy's record.
The film's solid run in Tamil Nadu shows Deverakonda's fanbase is growing beyond Telugu cinema, helped by its high-energy action scenes and little competition at the box office right now.