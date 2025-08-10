Box office collection: 'Saiyaara' becomes highest-grossing Indian romantic film of 2024
Mohit Suri's "Saiyaara," a Hindi musical romance starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has become a breakout hit since its July 18 release.
The film follows Krish, a troubled musician, and Vaani, a shy poet, and is getting lots of love for its heartfelt story, fresh performances, and memorable music.
'Saiyaara' in numbers
By August 10, "Saiyaara" pulled in ₹374.35 crore in India and another ₹143 crore overseas—making it the top-grossing Indian romantic movie of 2024.
It opened huge with ₹172.75 crore in week one, stayed strong with ₹107.75 crore in week two, and kept going despite new competition.
Highest-grossing Indian film of the year
"Saiyaara" also overtook "L2: Empuraan" to become last year's highest-earning Indian film internationally—crossing ₹144.5 crore (about $17 million) abroad by day 23.
Its steady run across different countries shows just how much audiences everywhere are connecting with it!