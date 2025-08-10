Box office collection: 'Saiyaara' becomes highest-grossing Indian romantic film of 2024

'Saiyaara' in numbers

By August 10, "Saiyaara" pulled in ₹374.35 crore in India and another ₹143 crore overseas—making it the top-grossing Indian romantic movie of 2024.

It opened huge with ₹172.75 crore in week one, stayed strong with ₹107.75 crore in week two, and kept going despite new competition.