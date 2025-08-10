Next Article
'Khosla Ka Ghosla' sequel is happening: Cast, plot, release date
Get ready—Khosla Ka Ghosla is finally getting a sequel, with shooting set for November 2025.
Dibakar Banerjee returns as director, promising the same sharp humor and satire but with a fresh take on today's property scams.
Huma Qureshi joins as the new lead, while Boman Irani is back as the unforgettable Khurana.
How sequel will be different from original
The original film became a cult classic for its witty look at middle-class life and real estate hassles. Boman Irani admits he's "excited but also nervous" to revisit such an iconic role.
The sequel aims to blend nostalgia with something new—so whether you loved the first movie or are just discovering it, there's something to look forward to when it releases in late 2026.