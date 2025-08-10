Screenwriters Association Awards 2025: Full list of winners

The 6th edition of the Screenwriters Association (SWA) Awards was a star-studded affair, celebrating the best in storytelling across film, television, and web. Imtiaz Ali 's Amar Singh Chamkila took home three awards, including Best Story and Best Screenplay. Actor Kunal Kemmu bagged his first writing award for Best Dialogue with Madgaon Express. The event also saw Nikkhil Advani 's Freedom at Midnight winning big in the web section.

Winners Looking at the event in numbers The SWA Awards 2025 took place at a Mumbai hotel on Saturday evening. The event saw over 1,500 entries judged by a jury of 15 screenwriters across 15 categories. The winners included Shuchi Talati for Girls Will Be Girls, Biplab Goswami and Sneha Desai for Laapataa Ladies, and Bodhayan Roychaudhury for Sector 36 in the Best Debut (Film) category. Best Dialogue (web drama) went to IC 814, and Best Lyrics (TV/web) went to Juno for Feeling Nayi Hai (Gullak).

Dominance Ali brothers, Irshad Kamil were honored Ali and his brother Sajid Ali won the Best Story and Best Screenplay awards for Amar Singh Chamkila. The film also won Best Lyrics for Baaja, penned by Irshad Kamil. In the web drama category, Freedom At Midnight's Abhinandan Gupta won Best Story, while Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, and Revanta Sarabhai bagged the award for Best Screenplay.