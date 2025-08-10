Next Article
Box office: 'Coolie' set to break 'Kabali's record in US
Rajinikanth's new film Coolie is on track to smash the nine-year-old North American box office record for a Tamil movie, which was set by Kabali.
With $1.7 million already made from advance bookings and four days still to go before release, it looks like Coolie will easily pass Kabali's $1.92 million debut.
'Coolie' is already a blockbuster
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie brings together stars like Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, plus a cameo from Aamir Khan—no wonder fans are hyped!
The excitement isn't just overseas; in India, the film pulled in over ₹16 crore on its very first day.
And with AMC cinemas about to open bookings too, Coolie's momentum is only growing.