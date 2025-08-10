Next Article
Mithoon, Palak Muchhal announce 1st-ever India tour
Music duo Mithoon and Palak Muchhal are hitting the road for their first-ever India tour, "Mithoon & Palak Live - A Tribute to Indian Cinema," starting October 4 in Surat.
The tour follows their well-loved tribute show earlier this year and promises a celebration of Bollywood's greatest hits.
Tour backed by ₹10 crore production
With a massive ₹10 crore production, the tour highlights their musical chemistry that began with "Meri Aashiqui" back in 2013.
Organized by Yashvi Group, they'll perform in cities like Baroda and Ahmedabad before expanding to more locations.
Besides chartbusters like Tum Hi Ho and Ek Tha Tiger, Palak is also known for her charity concerts supporting heart surgeries for kids.
The two—now married—bring both talent and heart to every stage they share.