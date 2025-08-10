Boman Irani to star in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' sequel

Boman Irani confirms 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' sequel: 'I'm fearful'

By Isha Sharma 01:07 pm Aug 10, 202501:07 pm

What's the story

Boman Irani, who played the role of property dealer Khurana in the 2006 comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla, has confirmed his participation in the sequel. The film will be directed by Dibakar Banerjee and also star Huma Qureshi. In an interview with Times of India, Irani expressed both excitement and fear about returning to this iconic role. "I am very excited for the sequel. And for the first time and after a long time, I am fearful," he said.