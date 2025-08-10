Boman Irani confirms 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' sequel: 'I'm fearful'
What's the story
Boman Irani, who played the role of property dealer Khurana in the 2006 comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla, has confirmed his participation in the sequel. The film will be directed by Dibakar Banerjee and also star Huma Qureshi. In an interview with Times of India, Irani expressed both excitement and fear about returning to this iconic role. "I am very excited for the sequel. And for the first time and after a long time, I am fearful," he said.
Legacy preservation
'We don't want to put a weak effort to ruin...'
Irani also spoke about his concerns regarding the sequel. He said, "We don't want to put a weak effort to ruin a legacy. We have to work really hard to maintain that legacy of the film that it stood for." The original film had Anupam Kher and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles, but their return has not been confirmed yet.
Production details
Sequel to go on floors in November 2026
The sequel will go on floors in November 2025, with a release date set for late 2026. The script is believed to revolve around a modern property scam, remaining faithful to the satire and humor that made the original film a hit. The team is currently in pre-production, finalizing locations and supporting cast members.