People hesitant to cast me after cancer diagnosis: Hina Khan

Actor Hina Khan recently returned to the small screen with Pati Patni Aur Panga. It's her first project since she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in 2024. The actor has now spoken up about the challenges she faces in finding work. In an interview with PTI, she said that while no one has directly told her that they are hesitant to cast her because of her health condition, she can sense it.

Work resumption No one has directly said this to me: Khan Khan said, "This is my first project after the whole thing happened. I want to work." "No one has directly said to me that, 'You've still not recovered completely,' but I can sense that maybe people are hesitant for all the right reasons." She added, "It's okay. I'll have to break that norm. Maybe the show will do it, I understand it."

Audition readiness Khan is open to auditions Khan, who has been a part of shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, said she is open to auditions. She said, "I'm open to everything, please call me." "Had I been in their place, I would've thought about it a thousand times. I'm open to auditions...where did I stop? No one has called me for the last one year for all the reasons."

Show involvement On 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' Khan is currently seen in Pati Patni Aur Panga, which involves celebrity couples. She said it was a big step for her to take up the show as an experiment to see if she could handle it. "So far so good, I get tired a bit but apart from that everything is fine." It streams on JioHotstar.