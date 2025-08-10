'Kyunki...' reboot is topping the TRP charts

'Like...shooting with mother': 'Kyunki...' actor Rohit Suchanti on Smriti Irani

By Isha Sharma 12:38 pm Aug 10, 202512:38 pm

What's the story

The reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has taken the audience by storm, securing the top spot on the TRP charts in its first week. Actors Rohit Suchanti and Aman Gandhi, who play Tulsi's sons, shared their experiences working on the show. In an interview with Telly Talk India, Suchanti said that he felt like he was "genuinely shooting with [his] own mother" while working with Smriti Irani (Tulsi).