'Like...shooting with mother': 'Kyunki...' actor Rohit Suchanti on Smriti Irani
The reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has taken the audience by storm, securing the top spot on the TRP charts in its first week. Actors Rohit Suchanti and Aman Gandhi, who play Tulsi's sons, shared their experiences working on the show. In an interview with Telly Talk India, Suchanti said that he felt like he was "genuinely shooting with [his] own mother" while working with Smriti Irani (Tulsi).
'Expectations were high...': Gandhi on reboot's legacy
Suchanti further added, "Maza aaya and Smriti ma'am ke saath hamara experience bohot hi achchha raha. Unhone hamari nervousness sari gayab kar di." Gandhi echoed his sentiments, saying that the cast had high expectations from the start as they were aware of the show's legacy. He said, "Ummed thi... India ki sabse badi TV show wapis aa rahi. We guys are enjoying...dheere dheere characters samajh aa rahe hain."
TRP not sole marker of success: Gandhi
Gandhi also spoke about the changing dynamics of the television industry and how TRP ratings are no longer the sole indicator of a show's popularity. He said, "Pehle TRP se justify hota tha ki show popular hai ki nahi. Ab sirf TRP se nahi hota." "I don't think only TRP justifies the show." The show is available on Star Plus and airs every night at 10:30pm.