Fawad-Vaani's 'Abeeri Gulaal' gets new release date Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's new movie, now called Aabeer Gulaal (it was Abir Gulaal before), is set for a worldwide release on August 29.

The team changed the name and pushed back the date after controversy over Pakistani artists following the Pahalgam attack in April.

Since it probably won't hit Indian theaters, they're aiming for international audiences instead.