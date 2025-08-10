Next Article
Fawad-Vaani's 'Abeeri Gulaal' gets new release date
Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's new movie, now called Aabeer Gulaal (it was Abir Gulaal before), is set for a worldwide release on August 29.
The team changed the name and pushed back the date after controversy over Pakistani artists following the Pahalgam attack in April.
Since it probably won't hit Indian theaters, they're aiming for international audiences instead.
Why the international release strategy?
Promos were in full swing—there was even a music launch in Dubai on April 19—but everything stopped suddenly after the Pahalgam incident, with Saregama pulling the film's songs.
The makers are now taking a page from Sardaar Ji 3, another film that skipped India but found success with viewers abroad.