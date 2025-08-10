Next Article
Triptii Dimri slays in black at IAA Leadership Awards
Triptii Dimri just took home the Female Brand Endorser of the Year award at the 12th IAA Leadership Awards, and the event, held on August 7, highlighted her rising influence in both film and brand partnerships.
How she aced the look
Dimri was recognized for her authenticity and strong connection with young audiences.
She turned heads at the ceremony in a custom black dress with lacy flared sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit—paired with minimal accessories and fresh, dewy makeup.
Her love for black outfits
Triptii's love for standout black outfits isn't new—she's rocked everything from dramatic lacy gowns to bold one-shoulder dresses at past events, making black her go-to red carpet vibe.