Salman to make South debut with Harish Shankar's film?
Salman Khan could be heading south for his next big project—he's reportedly in talks to work with popular Telugu director Harish Shankar.
If things click, the film will be produced by Dil Raju and mark Shankar and Raju's fourth collaboration.
There's also buzz that Ravi Teja is another potential lead for the project.
Current projects of Salman, Shankar
While talks are on, Harish Shankar is busy wrapping up Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan.
Meanwhile, Salman is shooting Battle of Galwan—a film about the 2020 India-China clash—which has been pretty intense for him thanks to Ladakh's tough terrain.