Salman to make South debut with Harish Shankar's film? Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

Salman Khan could be heading south for his next big project—he's reportedly in talks to work with popular Telugu director Harish Shankar.

If things click, the film will be produced by Dil Raju and mark Shankar and Raju's fourth collaboration.

There's also buzz that Ravi Teja is another potential lead for the project.