'Metro... In Dino' OTT release date is here
Missed it in theaters? Metro... In Dino, Anurag Basu's latest romantic drama starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, is heading to Netflix around August 29.
The film weaves together stories of love and finding yourself—perfect for a cozy watch.
More about film and cast ensemble
Alongside Kapur and Khan, you'll spot Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta.
Made on a ₹47 crore budget, the movie pulled in over ₹53 crore at the Indian box office—so it clearly struck a chord with audiences.