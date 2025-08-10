Will Salman Khan collaborate with director Harish Shankar?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is in talks to collaborate with popular Telugu director Harish Shankar for an upcoming project, reported 123Telugu. The report also states that the film will be produced by Dil Raju. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers yet. The report adds that Ravi Teja is also being considered for the lead role.

Ongoing project Meanwhile, Shankar's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is nearing completion Meanwhile, Shankar's upcoming commercial entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan, is nearing completion. The film's schedule was recently wrapped up, and Shankar took to social media to share the news. The film also stars Sreeleela as the female lead and is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers.

Upcoming project Khan is busy with 'Battle of Galwan' On the other hand, Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film, Battle of Galwan. The movie, inspired by the 2020 skirmish between Indian and Chinese forces in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, marks a new collaboration between Khan and actor Chitrangda Singh. The cast also includes Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Harshil Shah, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary and Vipin Bhardwaj, per News18.