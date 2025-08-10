Will Salman Khan collaborate with director Harish Shankar?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is in talks to collaborate with popular Telugu director Harish Shankar for an upcoming project, reported 123Telugu. The report also states that the film will be produced by Dil Raju. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers yet. The report adds that Ravi Teja is also being considered for the lead role.
Ongoing project
Meanwhile, Shankar's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is nearing completion
Meanwhile, Shankar's upcoming commercial entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan, is nearing completion. The film's schedule was recently wrapped up, and Shankar took to social media to share the news. The film also stars Sreeleela as the female lead and is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers.
Upcoming project
Khan is busy with 'Battle of Galwan'
On the other hand, Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film, Battle of Galwan. The movie, inspired by the 2020 skirmish between Indian and Chinese forces in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, marks a new collaboration between Khan and actor Chitrangda Singh. The cast also includes Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Harshil Shah, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary and Vipin Bhardwaj, per News18.
Film details
More about 'Battle of Galwan'
Battle of Galwan is based on the real-life events of June 2020 when Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in the high-altitude Galwan Valley. Despite agreements prohibiting the use of guns, this conflict turned out to be one of the deadliest border skirmishes in four decades. Khan has previously spoken about the physical demands of this project, which include shooting in Ladakh's high altitudes and cold weather.