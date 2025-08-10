Next Article
'Coolie' vs 'War 2': Rajinikanth's film races ahead
War 2 and Coolie are both dropping around Independence Day, but Rajinikanth's Coolie is already way ahead in the ticket race.
Advance bookings for Coolie have crossed ₹10.26 crore, with nearly 5 lakh tickets sold—most of them for the Tamil version.
'War 2' to face tough competition from 'Coolie'
Meanwhile, War 2 (starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR) has only managed ₹34 lakh from advance sales and just over 9,000 tickets so far.
With Independence Day weekend coming up, all eyes are on whether War 2 can close the gap or if Coolie will keep its lead at the box office.