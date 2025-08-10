'Doesn't really bother me': Mouni Roy on being typecast

Mouni Roy , who has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for several years, has opened up about being typecast in specific roles. In an interview with News18 Showsha, she revealed that since her early role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she has often been typecast in specific roles, including being seen as glamorous. "I have been typecast since the beginning of my career," she said.

Career progression Roy's journey from 'Kyunki...' to 'Brahmastra' Roy's career has seen her play a variety of roles, from the sweet girl-next-door in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to the serpent queen in Naagin and the fierce Junoon in Brahmastra. However, she has often been typecast based on these roles. "When I did Kyunki... people said the girl next door can't play a glam part," she recalled.

Actor's perspective Dealing with labels over the years Roy has learned to deal with these labels over the years. "When I did a few reality shows, dance reality shows, they said I was too glamorous. When I did Sati, they said I was too Indian," she shared. "That's something I've always dealt with, and it doesn't really bother me." She added that as long as her hard work resonates with the audience, she is satisfied.