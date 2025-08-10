LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Netflix's 'One Piece' renewed for Season 3 ahead of S02
Summarize
Netflix's 'One Piece' renewed for Season 3 ahead of S02
Netflix's 'One Piece' renewed for Season 3

Netflix's 'One Piece' renewed for Season 3 ahead of S02

By Isha Sharma
Aug 10, 2025
11:43 am
What's the story

Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece has been renewed for a third season, the streamer announced during the annual One Piece Day event in Tokyo, Japan. The news comes ahead of the second season's release in 2026. The show follows Monkey D. Luffy and his crew on their quest to find the legendary treasure known as "One Piece."

Season 2 preview

'One Piece' S02 promises more intense adventures for Luffy's crew

Netflix also unveiled a first look at the second season, teasing more intense adventures for the Straw Hat Pirates. The official synopsis promises "fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet," as Luffy and his crew journey to the Grand Line, a treacherous sea filled with danger and wonder. This season will introduce strange islands and dangerous new enemies in their quest for the world's greatest treasure.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the first trailer here

Season 3 details

Filming for Season 3 to begin this fall

Filming for the third season is set to start this fall in Cape Town, South Africa. Ian Stokes will join Joe Tracz as co-showrunner and executive producer, succeeding Matt Owens, who left in March. Tracz has been co-showrunning since Season 2 and overseeing post-production after Owens's departure. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) in partnership with Shueisha.

Cast details

Meet the cast of 'One Piece' S02

The second season will see the return of Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. New faces include Sendhil Ramamurthy (Nefertari Cobra), Katey Sagal (Dr. Kureha), Mark Harelik (Dr. Hiriluk), Lera Abova (Miss All-Sunday), Joe Manganiello (Mr. 0/Crocodile), David Dastmalchian (Mr. 3), and Werner Coetser (Dorry), among others.