Netflix's 'One Piece' renewed for Season 3 ahead of S02

Netflix 's live-action adaptation of One Piece has been renewed for a third season, the streamer announced during the annual One Piece Day event in Tokyo, Japan. The news comes ahead of the second season's release in 2026. The show follows Monkey D. Luffy and his crew on their quest to find the legendary treasure known as "One Piece."

Season 2 preview 'One Piece' S02 promises more intense adventures for Luffy's crew Netflix also unveiled a first look at the second season, teasing more intense adventures for the Straw Hat Pirates. The official synopsis promises "fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet," as Luffy and his crew journey to the Grand Line, a treacherous sea filled with danger and wonder. This season will introduce strange islands and dangerous new enemies in their quest for the world's greatest treasure.

Twitter Post Take a look at the first trailer here The first trailer for ‘ONE PIECE’ Season 2 has been released.



Releasing in 2026 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/WyTET8v9sT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 10, 2025

Season 3 details Filming for Season 3 to begin this fall Filming for the third season is set to start this fall in Cape Town, South Africa. Ian Stokes will join Joe Tracz as co-showrunner and executive producer, succeeding Matt Owens, who left in March. Tracz has been co-showrunning since Season 2 and overseeing post-production after Owens's departure. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) in partnership with Shueisha.