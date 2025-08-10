Who was T-Hood? Atlanta rapper (33) shot dead at home

Tevin Hood, popularly known as T-Hood, was shot dead on Friday evening at his home in Georgia . The Gwinnett County Police are now investigating the case as a homicide. The 33-year-old rapper was found with multiple gunshot wounds and heavy bleeding. His mother, Yulanda, confirmed the news of his death to TMZ, denying speculation about a party being held at their residence during that time.

Incident details Police investigating the case as a homicide The shooting took place around 7:00pm at a residence on Lee Road in Lilburn, just outside Atlanta. The police responded to reports of a domestic dispute that turned violent. Upon arrival, they found Hood with multiple gunshot wounds and heavy bleeding. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, and one person has been taken into custody for questioning.

Career highlights Who was Hood? Hood was a prominent figure in the Southern rap scene, known for his energetic performances and street-inspired storytelling. His tracks like READY 2 GO, Big Booty, and Perculator became regional radio and streaming favorites, solidifying his place in Atlanta's competitive hip-hop landscape. Blending raw realism with club-ready beats, he distinguished himself with bold fashion choices and an unapologetic delivery style. His last Instagram post was a week ago.

Mourning Kelsie Frost mourns loss of partner Kelsie Frost, the daughter of reality star Kirk Frost and Hood's girlfriend, took to social media to mourn her partner's untimely demise. She wrote, "First off I've been advised not to speak up by plenty of parties. I can't sit back and let this narrative being created go on." "The love of my life is GONE...is no longer here. I want to ask for respect and privacy I won't because I will always defend my baby."