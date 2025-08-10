'Stepfather-stepson relationship': Amaal Mallik explains rift with Bhushan Kumar

Music composer Amaal Mallik has spoken about his strained relationship with T-Series head Bhushan Kumar . In a recent interview with Shardul Pandit, the singer revealed that some people may have influenced Kumar's perception of him negatively. The rift began after Mallik rejected an offer to compose remixes for a T-Series project, which "shocked" Kumar. Despite the fallout, Mallik underlined that there is no personal animosity toward the label or Kumar, whom he called an "industry father."

Professional relationship 'Very stepfather-stepson relationship' Mallik described his relationship with Kumar as a "very stepfather-stepson relationship." He said, "Salman Khan launched me but Bhushan Kumar held my hand and took me to the biggest movies and production houses purely on belief in my talent." "He is completely responsible for Amaal Mallik becoming Amaal Mallik. He knows that he can count on me. He is the biggest man in music, he is the biggest label in the country. He can literally decide who becomes a star."

Artistic differences 'He may have ego about it...' Mallik revealed that his decision to reject remix projects was driven by his vision for music. He said, "My understanding about how music should be made. I tell him to his face that I won't do certain things." "He may have an ego about it...if I were that big, maybe even I would've had. I don't blame him."

Industry challenges 'When I left Bhushan's hand, he left mine' Mallik admitted that his decision to reject remix projects was risky. He said, "When I left Bhushan's hand, he left mine. He went ahead with the remixes regardless." "My parents were scared, my friends were worried, and even I was in two minds about it." "But I know he has a soft corner for me. When a man is very big there will be people around him who will poison him."