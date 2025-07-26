'Khosla Ka Ghosla' sequel in works, Huma Qureshi onboard: Report

The much-anticipated sequel to the cult classic Khosla Ka Ghosla is finally happening! Titled Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the film will go on floors later this year, reported Pinkvilla. The original movie, released in 2006 and directed by Dibakar Banerjee , was a surprise box-office success and has since gained a cult following for its unique brand of dark comedy.

Film details Script locked, casting underway According to sources, the script for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 has been locked, and the team is currently in the casting stage. The film is expected to go on floors by November this year with a release planned for 2026. "Much like the first part, this one too is an outright comic entertainer," revealed an insider.

Lead actor Huma Qureshi to play lead; T-Series likely producing Huma Qureshi has been roped in to play the lead in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. "Huma has come on board as one of the main characters of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. She heard the script and loved what is on paper," said a source. The film will most likely be produced by T-Series, although details are still being finalized.