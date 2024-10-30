Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian films 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' have reached a screen-sharing agreement, with 'Singham Again' taking the lion's share at a 60:40 ratio.

'Singham Again' vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa': Ajay-starrer wins screen sharing battle

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:47 pm Oct 30, 2024

What's the story The producers and distributors of the much-awaited films Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have come to an agreement over screen sharing for their opening weekend. The agreement, which was reached after fierce negotiations, gives Ajay Devgn's Singham Again a lion's share with 60% of screens across India. Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released on the remaining 40% screens. Both films will be released on Friday.

The screen-sharing agreement varies across different cinema chains and theaters, with the national average ratio favoring Singham Again at 60:40. PVR Inox, India's biggest movie chain and distributor of Singham Again, has also followed this split. Other chains such as Cinepolis, MovieMax, NY Cinemas, Rajhans, MovieTime, and Miraj have adopted a similar 60:40 division in favor of Singham Again.

Initially, the makers of Singham Again were adamant about a 70:30 or 65:35 split in their favor. However, since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a major release, such a highly skewed ratio was unacceptable. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 team showed flexibility and was willing to accept either a 50:50 or a slightly less balanced 55:45 split favoring Singham Again. Both parties finally settled on the final average national screen-sharing ratio of 60:40.

In line with the national average, single-screen theaters have also adopted a 60:40 split. Some have opted to give all shows to Singham Again, while others have given all their slots to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This balanced distribution is considered a win for both T-Series and AA Films, the companies behind these films. Meanwhile, advance bookings for both titles are also on. Which one will you be watching this weekend?