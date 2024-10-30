Summarize Simplifying... In short The Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Singham Again' raked in ₹1.45cr on its first day of advance booking, selling nearly 29,000 tickets across 4330 shows.

Maharashtra and Delhi led the regional earnings, while cities like Mumbai and the National Capital Region also contributed significantly.

However, states like Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh reported less than 5% occupancy in their shows. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Singham Again' advance booking has begun

'Singham Again' advance booking Day 1: Ajay-starrer collects ₹1.45cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:09 am Oct 30, 202411:09 am

What's the story The much-awaited Bollywood film, Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Productions, and Reliance Entertainment is likely to take a thunderous start at the box office. The star-studded cast features Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. The first day's advance booking report shows promising numbers for this Hindi 2D film.

Box office performance

'Singham Again' grossed ₹88.43L in advance bookings

As per Sacnilk, Singham Again has grossed ₹88.43L from the sale of 28,936 tickets across 4330 shows on its first day of advance booking, at the time of writing. Notably, this amount doesn't include block seats, which, when added, takes the total to a whopping ₹1.45cr. The average ticket price (ATP) for these shows is estimated at ₹200.

Regional performance

State-wise advance booking report for 'Singham Again'

The state-wise advance booking report for Singham Again yielded mixed results. Maharashtra topped the list with a gross of ₹30.4L without block seats, followed by Delhi at ₹15.37L. Rajasthan and Gujarat also had promising numbers with ₹6.39L and ₹11.39L respectively. However, states like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh reported less than 5% real occupancy in their shows.

Regional highlights

'Singham Again' advance booking in major regions

In major regions, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai grossed ₹15.37L and ₹25.88L respectively, without block seats. Durgapur displayed an impressive 64% real occupancy with a gross of ₹2.59L. Other cities such as Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad also added to the film's first-day advance booking earnings with numbers ranging between ₹32.92K to ₹2.7L.