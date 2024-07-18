In short Simplifying... In short Rahul Gandhi's use of religious imagery and comments on Hinduism sparked controversy in the Lok Sabha, leading to backlash from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gandhi's remarks, which suggested that those who identify as Hindus are violent, were met with demands for an apology.

The incident underscores the ongoing tension between religious and political identities in India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

BJP chief indirectly criticizes Rahul Gandhi

'One who eats beef...': Rajasthan BJP chief's dig at Rahul

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:57 pm Jul 18, 202402:57 pm

What's the story In an apparent attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party chief CP Joshi said that those who "consume beef" display images of Lord Shiva in Parliament. Joshi made these comments at a party meeting in Dausa on Wednesday. "One who consumes beef brings a picture of Mahadev to Parliament. This cannot be tolerated," Joshi said without taking any names.

Opposition

'Will we remain silent?...': Joshi's speech

"If someone labels Hindus as terrorists, calls them violent, and opposes Ram Mandir, will we remain silent? Those who mock President Droupadi Murmu for her skin color will continue to succeed if we remain a mute spectator," Joshi said. On July 1, during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Gandhi displayed images of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak, and Jesus Christ. He referenced Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Christianity, Buddhism, and Jainism to emphasize the importance of fearlessness.

Debate

Gandhi's use of religious imagery sparks controversy

"All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear. Shivji also says be fearless, shows abhay mudra, propagates non- violence," said Gandhi. "But those who call themselves Hindus indulge in hatred, violence and untruths round the clock...Aap Hindu ho hi nahi [you are not Hindus]," Gandhi had said, pointing toward the BJP MPs.

Twitter Post

Watch: Gandhi's remarks in the Lok Sabha

Backlash

Gandhi's remarks lead to uproar in Lok Sabha

Gandhi's remark had prompted an immediate counter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology. Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious charge," PM Modi said amid the din. Meanwhile, Shah said, "The Leader of Opposition has categorically said that those who call themselves Hindu talk of violence and do violence. He doesn't know that crores of people proudly call themselves Hindu. Connecting violence with any religion is wrong. He should apologise."