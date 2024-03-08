Next Article

The nomination of Murty was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Murmu

By Chanshimla Varah 02:08 pm Mar 08, 202402:08 pm

What's the story President Droupadi Murmu has nominated author and philanthropist Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha. The nomination of Murty was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on International Women's Day. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "I'm delighted the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha...contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense."

Murty was chairperson of Infosys Foundation until 2021

Murty received the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honor, for social work last year. She was also awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, in 2006. The 73-year-old is married to the founder of IT giant Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy. A philanthropist and renowned author, Murty also served as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation until December 2021.

Murty, like her husband, Narayana, is a trained engineer. She obtained her master's degree in computer engineering from the reputed Indian Institute of Science. She was the first female engineer hired by TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO). Murty is also the mother of Akshata Murty, who is married to United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Educationist Satnam Singh Sandhu was nominated in January

The president nominates 12 members to the Upper House of Parliament for their contributions toward arts, literature, sciences, and social services. This right has been bestowed upon the President under the Fourth Schedule (Articles 4(1) and 80(2)) of the Constitution of India. Before Murty, educationist and the chancellor of Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the president.