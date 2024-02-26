Varun Gandhi is a three-time MP from Pilibhit constituency

2024 polls: Varun Gandhi quashes rumors of contesting from Amethi

By Riya Baibhawi 05:11 pm Feb 26, 202405:11 pm

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Varun Gandhi has denied reports that he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh as an independent candidate. The 43-year-old three-time MP from Pilibhit constituency is also the general secretary of the BJP. There were rumors that Gandhi would quit the BJP ahead of the 2024 polls. It was reported that he could receive backing from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance —which has allocated Amethi seat to the Congress.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Amethi was the stronghold of the Nehru-Gandhi family until 2019, when Rahul Gandhi lost the seat to the BJP's Smriti Irani. Before 2019, Rahul held the seat for 15 years. However, now that Rahul is reportedly disinterested in contesting elections from Amethi, the constituents have expressed their inclination towards Gandhi. To note, Gandhi is not a likely candidate from the Lok Sabha constituency for the BJP, which will probably field Irani again from the seat.

Face-off

Gandhi's criticism of Centre, UP government

Over the last couple of years, Gandhi has taken a critical stand on many issues against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh government. In October 2023, he challenged the UP government's decision to suspend the license of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi. The Allahabad High Court later halted the suspension, earning praise from the BJP leader. Two months later, he condemned the state government for permitting alcohol sale at railway stations.

In 2021

Gandhi's support of farmers' protest

Earlier, Gandhi supported the farmers' 2020-21 protest against the government over the three now-repealed farm laws. He also sought "accountability" for the death of eight people in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri. The victims, including four farmers, were killed after being run over by a vehicle allegedly driven by Ashish Mishra, the son of BJP leader and Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni.

Aftermath

Gandhi, mother removed from BJP panel

Following his advocacy for Lakhimpur Kheri victims, Varun and his mother Maneka Gandhi were removed from the BJP's National Executive Committee. There was speculation that Gandhi might join the Samajwadi Party (SP) before the 2022 UP assembly elections. Sources, however, said he chose to complete his Lok Sabha term instead. In November 2022, Varun met his cousin Rahul at Kedarnath Temple, sparking rumors of a potential switch to the Congress. Rahul, however, dismissed these speculations in January 2023.

INDIA bloc

SP-Congress seat sharing arrangement in UP

Last week, the Congress will contest 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and the remaining 63 seats will be for Akhilesh Yadav's SP and other alliance partners of the INDIA bloc. "I am delighted to tell you that it has been decided that in Uttar Pradesh the Congress will contest on 17 seats and the remaining 63 seats will have candidates from the INDIA Alliance..." Congress UP in-charge Avinash Pande announced in a press conference.