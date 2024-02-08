The AAP has announced its candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Assam

Feb 08, 2024

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Assam. This is the second unilateral announcement by a key Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc member, following the Samajwadi Party (SP). According to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, Manoj Dhanohar will contest on the party ticket from Dibrugarh, Bhaven Chaudhary from Guwahati, and Rishi Raj from Sonitpur.

The development comes amid reports of fractures within the INDIA bloc over seat-sharing talks. Last month, the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal announced that it will contest the Lok Sabha elections independently after failing to reach a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress. Hours later, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that his party will contest the general elections alone in his state. And, almost a week later, the SP announced its first list of 16 candidates for the 2024 polls.

While making the announcement, Pathak expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc will accept the party's decision. He also urged "alliance partners" to speed up the discussion process and focus on campaign preparations. "We are partners in a mature and sensible alliance...But winning elections is most important. We are beginning preparations for these three seats immediately," he said. "We are with the INDIA bloc in fighting against the Modi government. All decisions on alliances should be taken immediately," he added.

