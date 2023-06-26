India

Landslide blocks Himachal highway; Delhi, Mumbai under heavy rain alert

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 26, 2023 | 01:11 pm 3 min read

After lagging behind, the southwest monsoon caught up with its usual pace and reached most parts of the country

After lagging behind, the southwest monsoon caught up with its usual pace and reached most parts of India. However, the rains brought more misery than relief for some northern regions on Sunday, as seven people died in rain-related incidents. In Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, a landslide caused by heavy rains blocked highways, while severe to very heavy rain is forecast in Delhi and Mumbai.

Over 100 roads, including two highways blocked

Flash floods also claimed at least three lives in Himachal Pradesh and blocked over 100 roads, apart from washing away dozens of vehicles. Two of the deceased were in a car and were feared to have drowned after their vehicle fell into the Chamera dam in Chamba's Khadamukh. The third was a trekker, Jitender (54) from Bihar, who died after a boulder hit him.

Gangotri, Yamunotri highways blocked

In Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, lightning killed a man in his early 20s and injured three others. A taxi driver near Kedarnath died after a boulder crushed his vehicle. Incessant rains have also led to landslides in Garhwal and blocked the Gangotri and Yamunotri highways. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy rain in the state for the next four to five days.

Two kids dead after hut collapses in Muzaffarnagar

Meanwhile, two teenagers were buried alive after the roof of their thatched hut collapsed following heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. Three others in the family are critical. In Haryana's Panchkula, locals rescued a woman after a river swept away the car she was in.

Yellow alert for Delhi NCR for next two days

The IMD has issued an orange alert in Delhi for Monday and a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday. The weather agency predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the coming days. A yellow alert has also been issued for the surrounding areas of the national capital. For the first time in 60 years, the monsoon hit Delhi and Mumbai together on Sunday.

Heavy to very heavy rain predicted in Mumbai, central Maharashtra

The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rain in Mumbai, central Maharashtra, and across Konkan for the next 48 hours. In Mumbai's Ghatkopar, two people who were trapped inside a collapsed building died. Reportedly, moderate to heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its surrounding areas on Sunday.

NDRF rescues over 120 people in flood-hit Assam

Separately, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued more than 120 people and shifted them to safer places in Assam, which has been hit by floods. Over four lakh people have been affected in nine districts of the state despite water levels receding on Sunday. The NDRF has deployed 10 teams, each consisting of around 35 to 40 rescuers.

