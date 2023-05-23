India

Rainfall likely in several states until Friday: IMD

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 23, 2023, 12:22 pm 2 min read

The temperature would likely drop in many states

India is expected to get some relief from the scorching heat from Tuesday to Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Per the weather agency, several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and northeastern states would experience rainfall until Friday. Meanwhile, thunderstorms and high-speed winds would most likely bring down the temperature by two to three degrees Celsius in many states.

Rainfall expected in Assam, Meghalaya on Tuesday

On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Assam and Meghalaya. Moreover, isolated parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Sikkim might experience heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, among others.

Northern states to experience thunderstorms, gusty winds

On Wednesday and Thursday, heavy rainfall is likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Meanwhile, thunderstorms and gusty winds would lash Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. On Friday, West Bengal and Sikkim would witness isolated to scattered rainfall. Light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha (Maharashtra region), and Chhattisgarh.

Heatwave alert in northwest India for next 3 days

The mercury would also dip in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, coastal and north interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Tuesday due to lightning with heavy speed winds. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would rise by two-three degrees Celsius over northwest India in the next three days.