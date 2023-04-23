India

Chinese, Russian defense ministers to participate in Delhi's SCO meet

Chinese Defence Minister General Li Shangfu and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu have confirmed their participation in the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defense ministers' meeting, reported The Times Of India. It is scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will likely hold bilateral talks with both counterparts on Thursday, while the main meeting will be held a day later.

SCO foreign ministers' meeting to be held in May

Furthermore, India is set to host the SCO foreign ministers' meeting in May in Goa, for which Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already confirmed his participation. The two meetings will culminate in July's SCO Summit, an event India will host for the first time since joining the group in 2017. The SCO includes India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.