Xi Jinping secures unprecedented 3rd term as Chinese president
Xi Jinping was elected as the president of China for an unprecedented third term on Friday, reported Reuters. The 69-year-old Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader received a unanimous vote from nearly 3,000 members of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's rubber-stamp parliament. Jinping has also been reappointed as the chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), per reports.
Jinping to make a speech in parliament on Monday
According to Reuters, Jinping's power was already extended in October 2022 after he was re-elected as general secretary of the CCP's central committee. Notably, in 2018, he abolished presidential term limits, paving the way for him to become China's longest-serving president. Jinping is set to speak at the closing ceremony of the ongoing parliament session on Monday.