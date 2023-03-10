World

Xi Jinping secures unprecedented 3rd term as Chinese president

Xi Jinping secures unprecedented 3rd term as Chinese president

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 10, 2023, 10:28 am 1 min read

Xi Jinping has also been reappointed as the chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC)

Xi Jinping was elected as the president of China for an unprecedented third term on Friday, reported Reuters. The 69-year-old Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader received a unanimous vote from nearly 3,000 members of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's rubber-stamp parliament. Jinping has also been reappointed as the chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), per reports.

Jinping to make a speech in parliament on Monday

According to Reuters, Jinping's power was already extended in October 2022 after he was re-elected as general secretary of the CCP's central committee. Notably, in 2018, he abolished presidential term limits, paving the way for him to become China's longest-serving president. Jinping is set to speak at the closing ceremony of the ongoing parliament session on Monday.