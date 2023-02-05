World

US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon; 'overreaction,' says China

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 05, 2023, 11:20 am 3 min read

The US has shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off Carolina coast

The United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, Associated Press reported. The US Air Force acted on President Joe Biden's orders when the alleged spy balloon traversed vital military locations throughout North America. Meanwhile, China called the balloon a "weather balloon" and termed the US's move as an overreaction—triggering new tensions in Sino-US relations.

Why does this story matter?

The development came days after US officials admitted they were tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon across the country.

The incident triggered fresh tensions between China and the US at a time when they are trying to outdo one another in their struggle for global supremacy.

Amid this, tensions are also building between the two over Taiwan, which has been rejecting China's territorial claims.

US Defense Secretary says acted against China's violation

The announcement about the shooting down of the balloon was made by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. "Today's deliberate and lawful action demonstrates that President Joe Biden and his national security team will always put the safety and security of the American people first," he said. Austin added that they acted against the People's Republic of China's "unacceptable violation" of their country's sovereignty.

Balloon shot down over ocean; ships deployed to collect debris

According to reports, the small explosion off the Carolina coast was followed by the balloon sinking toward the ocean. They said the operation was designed in a manner to ensure all debris fell into the ocean. Per AFP, ships were also sent out to retrieve the balloon's debris. To recall, the US president earlier promised to "take care" of the balloon on Friday.

Visuals of the balloon being shot down

Our good friend ⁦@RealPhotoholic⁩ got the awesome 4K video of the #ChineseSpyBalloon going down and even added some music to it. 🤣⁦@jamiearnoldWMBF⁩ ⁦@wmbfnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/l5l8Qkz6Yg — Andrew Dockery (@AndrewWMBF) February 4, 2023

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacts angrily

In a furious response to the US's move, China warned that it could take "necessary responses." The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed "strong dissatisfaction and protests against the use of force by the United States to attack the unmanned civilian airship." It termed the US response of using force "an overreaction." Meanwhile, Biden praised the Pentagon for shooting down the purported surveillance balloon.

What does Pentagon claim?

According to the Pentagon, the balloon spent several days flying over North America before being targeted off the coast of South Carolina with a missile launched from an F-22 jet. It said the debris landed in comparatively shallow water, only 47 feet (14 meters) deep. Social media videos show the balloon disintegrating into a white puff, and its fragments plunged into the Atlantic Ocean.

US Secretary of State postpones China visit

On Friday, the controversy forced US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his trip to China this weekend. The decision was made when the US government reportedly established that the balloon was not used for weather reasons, as China claimed. "This was intentional," a senior US official said, per Fox News. "The balloon initially took off from mainland China," he added.