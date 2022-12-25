World

Willing to resolve border tensions with India, says China

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 25, 2022, 05:37 pm 3 min read

Ministry of External Affairs also corroborated the latest border agreement

China has expressed a willingness to cooperate with India to improve bilateral ties and stabilize border areas. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated the country was ready to work with India for the enhancement and sound development of Sino-Indian relations. The development comes days after Indian and People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers clashed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang Sector.

Why does this story matter?

Since March 2020, both countries have been involved in a border dispute over the LAC, resulting in frequent tensions.

The incident sparked uproar across the country, with Opposition parties demanding a discussion on the issue in Parliament. They also accused the Centre of failing to address the border situation.

India, China committed to stabilize borders: Chinese foreign minister

"We stand ready to work with India in the direction toward steady and sound growth of China-India relations," ANI quoted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying. He further stated that India and China have maintained communication through diplomatic and military-to-military channels. "Both countries [are] committed to upholding stability in border areas," Yi said at an "International Situation and China's Foreign Relations" symposium.

Development follows 17th commander-level talks between India, China

Yi's statement came days after India and China held 17th commander-level talks on border issues where both countries agreed to maintain security and stability at the LAC. "In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement following the talks on December 20.

What do we know about the recent LAC clash?

On December 9, Indian and Chinese forces battled near the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Following the LAC incident, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Parliament, too. He said that the Indian Army at Tawang thwarted China's plans to "unilaterally change the status quo" and seize territory, adding that the issue was also discussed with China through diplomatic channels later.

Last year saw similar face-off

According to India Today, in a similar incident in October 2021, Indian troops intercepted up to 200 Chinese PLA personnel in the same area near the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. The clash occurred during a regular patrol along the Sino-Indian border and lasted a few hours until local commanders resolved the problem according to the protocols.

India and China embroiled in border row

Notably, India and China have varied perceptions of the LAC and have been engaged in a border row since 2020. The June 2020 Galwan Valley clashes in Ladakh—said to be the deadliest in nearly five decades that martyred 20 Indian soldiers—triggered a series of clashes, leading to border tensions. However, following multiple rounds of talks, both sides pulled back from several friction points.