Be combat-ready to win wars: President Jinping tells Chinese Army

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 10, 2022, 10:26 am 2 min read

Jinping is set to become the longest-serving leader of modern China superseding CPC founder Mao Zedong

Invoking a threat to China's national security, President Xi Jinping ordered the military to maintain combat readiness and "prepare for war" at the Central Military Commission's joint operations command center in Beijing. This comes after Jinping was reappointed as the head of the military for a record third five-year term. Besides being the president, he now heads the military and the ruling Communist party.

Context Why does this story matter?

His speech is significant as it comes at a time when Taiwan is fighting back against China's claims and military action.

It has been speculated that China could "invade" Taiwan, and go on to join the Russian side if the Russia-Ukraine crisis snowballs into World War 3.

Claiming Taiwan as its own, China has conducted military drills on islands close to Taiwan.

Information 'Devote energy to enhance capability'

Jinping said the entire military, which has a strength of 20 lakh personnel making it the world's largest, must devote its energy to enhance its capability and win wars, reported the state-owned media Xinhua. After being briefed, Jinping inspected the joint operations command center which provides crucial support to the Central Military Commission (CMC) and the Communist Party of China's (CPC) Central Committee.

Details Make PLA world-class armed force: Jinping

He called on the military to protect national sovereignty, security, and development interests. He asserted that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) must focus on its centennial goal — to become a world-class armed force by 2027, interpreted as an indication of being on par with the US military. Speaking at the party congress last month, he said the goal is "victory in local wars."

Background Jinping equaled Mao Zedong's record

Jinping (69) was reinstated as the General Secretary of the CPC and head of CMC, which oversees the PLA. Coming to power for a record third five-year term, he equaled the fabled former president and CPC founder Mao Zedong's run as the only leader in power after 10 years. All of Jinping's predecessors retired after a decade of their tenure.