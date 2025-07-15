Why Fahadh Faasil rejected Rajinikanth-Lokesh's 'Coolie'

Character development

Kanagaraj reveals he spent 6 months developing the character

Kanagaraj revealed that he spent six months developing the character before finally casting Shahir. "I had written this character over six months, and then I approached Fahadh Faasil, but he was busy with other films," the director said. "So, I thought, 'Let me not waste this character and let me cast someone who can do justice to it.' That's when I approached Soubin Shahir."