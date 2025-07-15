Why Fahadh Faasil rejected Rajinikanth-Lokesh's 'Coolie'
What's the story
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, director Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil was initially considered for a key role in his upcoming film Coolie. However, due to prior commitments, Faasil couldn't join the project. Kanagaraj then cast Soubin Shahir in the role. The film is set to hit theaters on August 14, 2025.
Character development
Kanagaraj reveals he spent 6 months developing the character
Kanagaraj revealed that he spent six months developing the character before finally casting Shahir. "I had written this character over six months, and then I approached Fahadh Faasil, but he was busy with other films," the director said. "So, I thought, 'Let me not waste this character and let me cast someone who can do justice to it.' That's when I approached Soubin Shahir."
Star cast
'Coolie' also stars Aamir Khan, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan
The film is led by Rajinikanth and also stars Upendra, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Khan has a much-hyped cameo in the movie. Produced by Sun Pictures with music by Anirudh Ravichander, Coolie is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and its trailer will be out on August 2. The project will have a mega-clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2.