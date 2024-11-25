Summarize Simplifying... In short At the pre-release event of the much-anticipated film, Pushpa 2, music director Devi Prasad voiced his grievances against the film's producers.

Devi Sri Prasad has confirmed rift with producers

'More complaints than love...': Devi Prasad confronts 'Pushpa 2' producers

By Tanvi Gupta 05:43 pm Nov 25, 202405:43 pm

What's the story National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad has now openly admitted to a fight with the producers of the much-awaited film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The controversy started after reports emerged that the production house, Mythri Movie Makers, had roped in composers Thaman, Ajaneesh Lokanath, and Sam CS for the sequel's background score. The decision raised eyebrows as it strayed from their previous association with Prasad for the first part of Pushpa.

Public statement

Prasad addressed the controversy at 'Pushpa 2' pre-release event

Speaking at the pre-release event of Pushpa 2 in Chennai, Prasad slammed the constant scrutiny from the film's makers. He spoke about rumors of him being replaced for delaying the background score. "Ravi (Shankar) sir, you've been blaming me saying that I didn't deliver the song or the background score on time...But, I think you have more complaints about me than love," he said.

Ongoing disputes

Prasad highlighted ongoing issues with producers

Prasad further emphasized that his differences with the producers were not limited to his work on Pushpa 2. He narrated how he was asked to wait for a camera entry at the event venue, only to be reprimanded for his timing. "Even now, I came to the venue 20-25 minutes ago. They asked me to wait to make...When I heard Kissik song being played, I came running. As soon as I arrived, you said, 'Wrong timing, sir. You're late'."

Producer's silence

'Pushpa 2' makers remain silent on the controversy

Despite Prasad publicly acknowledging the dispute, the makers of Pushpa 2 are yet to respond publicly. Their current focus, reportedly, is to ensure that their ₹400-500 crore-budgeted film becomes a blockbuster hit in Telugu cinema. The sequel is scheduled to be released on December 5. Pushpa 2 picks up from where the 2021 film left off, with Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushparaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.