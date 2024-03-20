Next Article

'Pushpa 2': Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli look leaked; photograph inside

By Aikantik Bag 03:57 pm Mar 20, 202403:57 pm

What's the story Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films of 2024 as it would mark the return of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna after their blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. Mandanna's first look from the upcoming sequel was recently leaked on social media and fans went gaga on seeing her look. She was seen in a red saree with traditional accessories, flowers, and sindoor. She was surrounded by crew members in the photo.

Mandanna has been providing fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage

Mandanna has been offering sneak peeks from the set of Pushpa: The Rule via her social media. She previously uploaded an image of lamps against a rocky wall at Yaganti Temple in Andhra Pradesh where they were filming. Her caption read, "Done for the dayyyyyy!!!! Today we filmed at this temple known as Yaganti temple. The history of this place is fascinating." In February, she also shared an impromptu photo of director Sukumar.

Release date of the sequel

Arjun recently delighted fans with a fresh poster accompanied by the film's release date of August 15. The poster displayed Arjun's hand embellished with rings and bracelets, highlighting his character's unique style. The magnum opus is helmed by Sukumar and the music is helmed by Devi Sri Prasad. Arjun received the National Award for Best Actor for the first installment.

