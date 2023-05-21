Entertainment

Rashmika-Allu Arjun: Cricketer David Warner's dream cast for Telugu film

David Warner wants to collaborate with these noted Telugu actors

Australian cricketer David Warner remains as much in the news for his prowess with the bat as for his love for Telugu cinema. The Delhi Capitals batter is known for his fondness for Telugu stars, songs, and movies, particularly Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Now, he has opened up about his dream cast for a Telugu film where he wants to play the villain.

Warner would love to collaborate with Mahesh Babu, Arjun

Warner was recently in conversation with host Gaurav Kapoor on the sports-related TV show Breakfast of Champions. Asked about his perfect movie cast, he quirkily replied, "My dream cast would be Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and a female actress Rashmika Mandanna. She has worked with Allu." "I will be the bad guy. I have to play the bad guy. That's my nature," Warner added.

