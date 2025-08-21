Malayalam actor accuses young politician of sending her offensive texts

Malayalam actor Rini Ann George has accused a young state politician of sending her offensive messages and inviting her to a hotel. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the former journalist alleged that the politician continued his behavior even after she warned him about informing his party. Though she did not name him, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded the resignation of Rahul Mamkoottathil, Congress's Palakkad MLA.

Allegations 'Wives, daughters of leaders have had bad experiences' George told reporters, "The party should take action against him as there are complaints coming against this person. There are complaints from within the organization." "It's being said that the wives and daughters of the leaders of the party have had bad experiences with him." "I want to ask which woman these politicians will protect when they could not protect the women in their own families."

Response George speaks out for other women George decided to speak out after seeing similar allegations by other women on social media. "I decided to speak as I saw recently on social media that many women have faced similar issues. None of these women is speaking a word about it. So I thought of speaking for all." Following her allegations, the BJP staged a protest march to Mamkoottathil's office, demanding his resignation.

Additional allegations Similar allegations by writer Honey Bhaskaran Soon after George's allegations, writer Honey Bhaskaran accused Mamkoottathil of sending her messages on social media. In a Facebook post, she said his initial messages were about travel. However, he later sent a series of other messages that made her uncomfortable. "I had stopped responding to him and later learnt through Youth Congress workers that he had badmouthed me."