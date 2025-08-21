'Chronicles of 4.5 Gang': Trailer promises dark comedy, street vibes Entertainment Aug 21, 2025

The trailer for The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang (Sambhavavivaranam Nalara Sangham) just dropped, teasing a Malayalam web series packed with dark comedy and gritty street vibes.

It follows five unlikely friends—including a dwarf from a slum—as they scheme to take over their local temple festival, all while clashing with a feared gangster.

The series lands on Sony LIV on August 29, 2025.