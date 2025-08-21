'Chronicles of 4.5 Gang': Trailer promises dark comedy, street vibes
The trailer for The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang (Sambhavavivaranam Nalara Sangham) just dropped, teasing a Malayalam web series packed with dark comedy and gritty street vibes.
It follows five unlikely friends—including a dwarf from a slum—as they scheme to take over their local temple festival, all while clashing with a feared gangster.
The series lands on Sony LIV on August 29, 2025.
Humor meets reality in the trailer
Expect sharp humor mixed with real-life struggles—the trailer shows off tense standoffs, oddball personalities, and plenty of twists.
The gang's hustle for respect in a city where even milk and flowers are big business adds an extra layer of fun.
Meet the cast and crew
Director Krishand leads an impressive cast featuring Jagadish, Indrans, Santhy Balachandran, Darshana Rajendran, Vishnu Agasthya, and Rahul Rajagopal.
Expect some serious style along with the laughs.