Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Goodbye' gets first poster

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 03, 2022, 03:50 pm 2 min read

'Goodbye' releases on October 7. (Photo credit: Twitter/@SrBachchan)

Veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna will be co-starring in the upcoming comedy-drama Goodbye. The film is helmed by Vikas Bahl and is touted to be a heartwarming story that revolves around the complexities of life, family, and relationships. After seeing many behind-the-scenes photos from the sets, Bachchan finally dropped the first poster on Saturday on Instagram. Here's a look.

Goodbye will mark the Telugu actor's debut in the Hindi cinema space.

Mandanna is known for acting in films like Pushpa: The Rise, Dear Comrade, and Geetha Govindam.

On the other hand, Bachchan, who has been busy with projects will deliver his third theatrical outing for the year after Jhund and Runway 34.

Goodbye will also star actors Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati.

Bachchan shared the poster on his official Instagram handle on Saturday and penned a caption in Hindi that roughly translates to, "Family members are always close, even if they are away, one feels their closeness." "#Goodbye releasing in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022! #GoodbyeOnOct7 (sic)," he wrote further. The poster shows the duo in a father-daughter moment, flying a kite.

Mandanna, too, shared a photo alongside Bachchan and expressed her gratitude. She captioned it, "Only and only gratitude smiles and love! @amitabhbachchan (sic)." In addition to the aforementioned actors, the film also stars other actors like Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan. Goodbye is all geared up for its worldwide release across theaters on October 7.

On the work front, Bachchan will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's big-ticket film Brahmastra and will also star in a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern along with Deepika Padukone. As for Mandanna, she will co-star alongside "Thalapathy" Vijay in Varisu. She will also be seen in the Bollywood film Mission Majnu which will co-star actor Sidharth Malhotra as the male lead.