Entertainment

'Brahmastra': Amid full-on promotions, film's advance bookings open today!

'Brahmastra': Amid full-on promotions, film's advance bookings open today!

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 03, 2022, 02:14 pm 2 min read

'Brahmastra' advance bookings opened today!

We are less than a week away from the release of one of the biggest visual spectacles of 2022 for Bollywood! While that itself is a cause to celebrate, director Ayan Mukerji turned the excitement up by a notch after he announced that Brahmastra's advance bookings in India will be opening from Saturday! Mukerji's magnum opus will hit theaters on September 9. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva is touted to be the first part of a trilogy that is set in the Astraverse—India's first-ever cinematic universe.

The film was in the making for many years and multiple release dates were announced in the past but various reasons kept stalling the project.

Now, the film's release is just days away!

Will Brahmastra be Bollywood's saving grace?

Bookings Film already shows good business

On Friday, director Mukerji took to Instagram to inform fans about Brahmastra's advance bookings. Sharing a short clip, he wrote, "7 Days to Go & ADVANCE TICKET BOOKINGS OPEN TOMORROW!!! #brahmastra (sic)." A report published by TOI stated that the film already sold 10K tickets in a single chain of theaters. To note, Brahmastra will enjoy a solo release, adding to its expected success.

Instagram Post Watch Mukerji's announcement video here

Instagram post A post shared by ayan_mukerji on September 3, 2022 at 12:49 pm IST

Information Earlier, pre-release event was called off due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

In other news, a pre-release event was to be held at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City on Friday which was called off due to "unforeseen circumstances," according to Hindustan Times. However, Brahmastra actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made it up to fans at an event that was organized after the cancelation. RRR actor Jr. NTR, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and SS Rajamouli were present as well.

Highlight Bhatt, Kapoor surprised fans at Hyderabad press tour

Kapoor and Bhatt were the highlights of the event as they gave a delightful treat to their fans. Bhatt surprised the audience by singing a Telugu version of the film's chartbuster track Kesariya! Meanwhile, Kapoor, too, had a trick up his sleeve and chatted with the audience in Telugu. Brahmastra is bankrolled by Dharmatic Productions and Star Studios. Preview screenings will commence on Thursday.

Twitter Post Listen to Bhatt's melodious Telugu version of 'Kesariya' here

Alia singing in Telugu 👌



One of the best talent actress in present generation @aliaa08#AliaBhatt #Brahamastra pic.twitter.com/UabDNDls8L — Michael Scofield (@ScofieldReddy) September 2, 2022