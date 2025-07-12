16th Rozgar Mela: PM Modi hands out 51,000 job letters

In a major employment push, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited government employees. The distribution was done during the 16th edition of the Rozgar Mela on July 12. The event was held simultaneously across 47 locations in India and is a major milestone in the Rozgar Mela initiative that has seen over one million appointments so far.

Employment drive Rozgar Mela: Employment drive for central government vacancies Launched in 2022, the Rozgar Mela has become a major employment drive to fill central government vacancies. With over 10 lakh jobs facilitated so far, it fits perfectly with the government's 'Rozgar for All' vision. The event is a great opportunity for students and young professionals across India to secure government jobs by focusing on competitive exams, skill development, and public service.

Youth empowerment India's youth, democracy are its strengths: PM Modi Speaking at the Rozgar Mela via video conference, PM Modi emphasized India's two major strengths: its large youth population and vibrant democracy. He said these factors are both the "capital" and the "guarantee" of a bright future for India. The Prime Minister also spoke about his recent five-nation tour and how agreements signed during this visit would benefit sectors such as defense, pharma, digital technology, energy, and rare earth minerals.

Startup culture Start-up culture among youth; national service must: PM Modi PM Modi also expressed his confidence in the start-up culture among the youth. He said, "Today, when I see young people who want to start their startup, my confidence also increases." The Prime Minister also reiterated the principle of "national service" and transparency in hiring processes while addressing the recruits.

Information Recruits will join several ministries Through the latest hiring drive, recruits will join ministries such as Railways, Home Affairs, Health, Posts, Financial Services, and Labor and Employment. The initiative aims to provide meaningful opportunities for youth while enhancing their role in nation-building activities.

Poverty reduction Over 25 crore people lifted out of poverty PM Modi also highlighted that over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the last decade. He said this wouldn't have been possible without the jobs and income sources created for them. "These poor people used to have a difficult living and feared death, but became so strong that they defeated poverty," he added.

Economic progress Growth in manufacturing, especially electronics The Prime Minister also touted the growth in manufacturing, especially electronics, which has increased over five times in 11 years. He said mobile manufacturing units have grown from two to nearly 300. Modi also spoke about India's indigenous military capability demonstrated during "Operation Sindoor" in the conflict with Pakistan and said that defense production is worth over ₹1.25 lakh crore now.