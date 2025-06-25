Union cabinet passes resolution condemning Emergency on its 50th anniversary
What's the story
The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has passed a resolution condemning the imposition of the Emergency in India on its 50th anniversary. The meeting also observed a two-minute silence in memory of those who suffered during this period. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the cabinet honored those who valiantly resisted the Emergency and its subversion of India's Constitution.
Historical significance
Resolution reaffirms faith in India's Constitution
"The Union Cabinet reaffirmed that the people of India continue to repose unflinching faith in the Indian Constitution and the resilience of the country's democratic ethos," Vaishnaw said. "It is as important for the young as it is for the old to draw inspiration from those who resisted dictatorial tendencies and stood firm to defend our Constitution and its democratic fabric," the minister said.
Collective struggle
'Collective struggle forced government to restore democracy'
PM Modi had earlier described the Emergency as one of India's darkest chapters. He praised those who stood against the Emergency, saying they were from all walks of life and ideologies. "On this day, the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution were set aside, fundamental rights were suspended, press freedom was extinguished and several political leaders, social workers, students and ordinary citizens were jailed. It was as if the Congress government placed democracy under arrest!" he tweeted.
Book launch
Book offers insight into how this period forged leaders
On this occasion, BlueKraft launched a new book titled The Emergency Diaries - Years that Forged a Leader. The book highlights PM Modi's role as a young RSS pracharak during the fight against the Emergency. BlueKraft described the book as a tribute to those who refused to be silenced during the Emergency. It offers insight into how this period forged one of India's transformative leaders.