What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-nation tour starting Sunday. The tour includes Canada, where he will attend the G7 Summit.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday that the government is looking to reset ties between New Delhi and Ottawa.

This will be Modi's first foreign visit since India launched "Operation Sindoor" against Pakistan and his first trip to Canada since diplomatic tensions over the killing of Khalistani separatist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.