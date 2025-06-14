Modi's 1st foreign visit after 'Operation Sindoor' to Canada
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-nation tour starting Sunday. The tour includes Canada, where he will attend the G7 Summit.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday that the government is looking to reset ties between New Delhi and Ottawa.
This will be Modi's first foreign visit since India launched "Operation Sindoor" against Pakistan and his first trip to Canada since diplomatic tensions over the killing of Khalistani separatist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Tour details
Cyprus visit before G7 summit
Modi will first visit Cyprus on June 15-16, responding to an invitation from President Nikos Christodoulides.
This will be the first visit by an Indian PM to Cyprus in over 20 years.
In Cyprus's capital, Nicosia, he will hold talks with Christodoulides and address business leaders in Limassol.
After this, he will travel to Kananaskis, Canada, on June 16-17 for the G7 Summit at PM Mark Carney's invitation.
G7 participation
Sixth consecutive participation in G7 Summit
The G7 Summit will be Modi's sixth consecutive participation.
The MEA said he will exchange views with leaders of G7 countries and heads of international organizations on crucial global issues like energy security, technology, and innovation, especially the AI-energy nexus and Quantum-related issues.
He will also hold several bilateral meetings on the summit's sidelines.
After Canada, Modi will visit Croatia on June 18 at the invitation of PM Andrej Plenkovic.
Diplomatic strains
India-Canada ties
India-Canada relations have been strained since former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's allegations in September 2023 about the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing on Canadian soil.
New Delhi had rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd."
The situation worsened when Ottawa linked several Indian diplomats to Nijjar's murder.
However, recent months have seen a resumption of contacts between the security officials of both nations and talks of appointing new high commissioners.