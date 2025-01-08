Terror group plans conference in Canada on caliphate, Sharia law
What's the story
Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT), the Islamist group that pushes for a global Islamic caliphate, is planning to hold its annual conference in Ontario's Mississauga on January 18, 2025.
The event aims to promote the "restoration of an Islamic caliphate and the imposition of Sharia law."
The theme of the conference is "The Khilafah (Caliphate): Eliminating the obstacles that are delaying its return."
The announcement has drawn international criticism over Canada's lenient attitude toward the group, which is banned in several countries.
Conference details
Conference agenda targets "Colonialist superpowers"
The conference's promotional video shared on social media invites attendees to discuss overcoming "colonialist superpowers" like the United States and Europe, asking, "Is America really so powerful that our Ummah (community) can't defeat it?"
The sessions will discuss subjects like "Nationalism and Regimes: Frontline Enemies of Islam" and "Only the Khilafah Will Liberate Palestine: Everything Else is a Distraction."
Attendees must register via Eventbrite for undisclosed location details.
Group background
Hizb ut-Tahrir's controversial history and Canada's stance
Hizb ut-Tahrir, which was founded in 1953 by Palestinian scholar Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani, is banned in several countries, including the UK, Germany, and India, for promoting terrorism and antisemitism.
Last year, a UK conference was canceled after HuT was declared a terrorist organization.
Former Home Secretary James Cleverly described Hizb ut-Tahrir as a "antisemitic organization that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling October 7 attacks."