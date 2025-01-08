What's the story

Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT), the Islamist group that pushes for a global Islamic caliphate, is planning to hold its annual conference in Ontario's Mississauga on January 18, 2025.

The event aims to promote the "restoration of an Islamic caliphate and the imposition of Sharia law."

The theme of the conference is "The Khilafah (Caliphate): Eliminating the obstacles that are delaying its return."

The announcement has drawn international criticism over Canada's lenient attitude toward the group, which is banned in several countries.