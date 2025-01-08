Trump shares distorted map showing Canada part of US
What's the story
United States President-elect Donald Trump has shared a warped map on the social media platform TRUTH, showing Canada as part of the US.
The image was captioned, "Oh Canada!"
The post quickly caught the attention of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party, who posted their own image on X to set the record straight on the geography of the two nations.
Canadian response
Trudeau's party responds to Trump's distorted map
The Liberal Party's image clearly demarcated regions that are "United States" and those that are "Not the United States."
Trump has repeatedly called Canada the "51st State" and how he wanted it to be incorporated into the US.
He had reiterated the same at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Trump has said he plans to use "economic force" instead of "military force" to realize the dream of merging Canada with the US.
Twitter Post
Liberal Party's counter to Trump
For anyone who may be confused. pic.twitter.com/R0G1efkJUg— Liberal Party (@liberal_party) January 7, 2025
Unification views
Trump's stance on Canada and US unification
He claimed that removing the border would improve national security, saying, "You get rid of that artificially-drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like, it would also be much better for national security—don't forget, we basically protect Canada."
On Tuesday, Trudeau categorically dismissed Trump's suggestion of merging Canada with the US.
"There isn't a snowball's chance in hell....Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other's biggest trading and security partner."
Canadian criticism
Trudeau and Joly criticize Trump's remarks
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly also slammed Trump's remarks, implying they reflect "a complete lack of understanding of what makes Canada a strong country."
Apart from Canada, Trump has expressed interest in wanting to gain control of the Panama Canal and Greenland.
He also didn't rule out military force for these acquisitions, saying, "No, I can't assure you on either of those two, but I can say this, we need them for economic security."