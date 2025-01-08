Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion: Man used ChatGPT to plan attack
What's the story
The recent Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion was staged by the attacker using ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) model developed by OpenAI.
This was revealed during a press conference held by the Las Vegas police on Tuesday.
The culprit, identified as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, had died of a gunshot wound before the Tesla-made electric vehicle exploded.
AI misuse
AI tool used to gather information for explosion
Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill expressed concerns over Livelsberger's use of ChatGPT to carry out the blast.
The police said Livelsberger had used the AI model to ask about a number of things, including where to find Denver's biggest gun stores and information on explosive targets Tannerite and pistols.
"We knew that AI was going to change the game at some point or another in really all of our lives," McMahill said at the press conference.
Manifesto insights
Livelsberger's manifesto reveals political and personal motives
The police also shared excerpts from a six-page manifesto penned by Livelsberger, a former US Army soldier.
In this document, he expressed his views on "political and social and cultural issues," as well as criticisms of the Biden administration and Democratic Party.
The manifesto also detailed the challenges he anticipated in executing his plan due to Tesla's charging stations, and his substance use leading up to the event.
Personal struggles
Livelsberger's military service and mental state
In his manifesto, Livelsberger also spoke about his Army service in Afghanistan. He said he was haunted by vivid memories of his time there.
"I am now a shell of a human being with nothing to live for, it has all been taken away by my affiliations," he wrote in the document.
The police confirmed Livelsberger didn't intend to hurt anyone else but wanted to create a public spectacle with the fireworks and explosives loaded in the Cybertruck.
Blast aftermath
Seven injured in the New Year's Day blast
The explosion on New Year's Day left seven injured. The police are still looking into why Livelsberger carried out the blast outside President-elect Donald Trump's hotel.
OpenAI, responding to the incident, expressed its regret and reiterated its commitment to the responsible use of AI.
"Our models are designed to refuse harmful instructions and minimize harmful content," the company said.
"In this case, ChatGPT responded with information already publicly available on the internet and provided warnings against harmful or illegal activities."