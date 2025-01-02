Summarize Simplifying... In short A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside a Trump hotel, killing one person, with terrorism suspected due to the discovery of gasoline canisters and firework mortars in the vehicle.

The truck was rented through Turo, a car rental service, which is now cooperating with law enforcement.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the explosion was not due to a vehicle malfunction, but rather the explosives carried in the truck.

One person died in the incident

Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Trump hotel kills 1; terrorism suspected

By Chanshimla Varah 09:48 am Jan 02, 2025

What's the story A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, killing one person and injuring seven others. The incident is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism by law enforcement officials. But for now, there is no ongoing threat to the community and no indication of broader support for this act, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent Jeremy Schwartz assured at a news conference.

Explosion details and investigation progress revealed

The explosion happened soon after the Cybertruck, rented in Colorado through the Turo app, reached the hotel. Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department called it an "isolated incident" having no connections to ISIS. Gasoline canisters, camp fuel canisters, and large firework mortars were found in the vehicle's bed. The cause of ignition is still unknown, McMahill added.

Turo's cooperation and increased security measures

Per reports, the vehicle was rented via Turo, a peer-to-peer car rental service also used by an attacker in a separate deadly incident in New Orleans on the same day. Turo said it is cooperating with law enforcement but added that neither renter had a criminal background indicating a security threat. After the explosion, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley announced increased police presence throughout the city for two days.

Videos of the explosion

Musk's statement

Musk confirms explosion not due to vehicle malfunction

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed via X that the explosion was caused by fireworks or a bomb carried in the truck's bed and not due to vehicle malfunction. Musk thanked law enforcement for their cooperation and provided telemetry data confirming normal vehicle operation at the time of the explosion. This incident draws particular attention as Musk recently served as a major donor and adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, spearheading efforts to slash federal spending through Trump's Department of Government Efficiency.