Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Trump hotel kills 1; terrorism suspected
A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, killing one person and injuring seven others. The incident is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism by law enforcement officials. But for now, there is no ongoing threat to the community and no indication of broader support for this act, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent Jeremy Schwartz assured at a news conference.
Explosion details and investigation progress revealed
The explosion happened soon after the Cybertruck, rented in Colorado through the Turo app, reached the hotel. Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department called it an "isolated incident" having no connections to ISIS. Gasoline canisters, camp fuel canisters, and large firework mortars were found in the vehicle's bed. The cause of ignition is still unknown, McMahill added.
Turo's cooperation and increased security measures
Per reports, the vehicle was rented via Turo, a peer-to-peer car rental service also used by an attacker in a separate deadly incident in New Orleans on the same day. Turo said it is cooperating with law enforcement but added that neither renter had a criminal background indicating a security threat. After the explosion, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley announced increased police presence throughout the city for two days.
Videos of the explosion
Musk confirms explosion not due to vehicle malfunction
Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed via X that the explosion was caused by fireworks or a bomb carried in the truck's bed and not due to vehicle malfunction. Musk thanked law enforcement for their cooperation and provided telemetry data confirming normal vehicle operation at the time of the explosion. This incident draws particular attention as Musk recently served as a major donor and adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, spearheading efforts to slash federal spending through Trump's Department of Government Efficiency.